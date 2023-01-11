
  Mitchell Swepson
Mitchell Swepson News
thumb

Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy included in Australia squad for India Tests

Australia have named an 18-membersquad on Wednesday for the India tour which starts next month. The squad featuresfour spinners including the uncapped Todd Murphy. Cricket Australi

thumb

Uncapped Tim David named in Australia's T20 World Cup squad

Australia have announced its 15-membersquad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will be hosted by Australia in thelatter half of this year. They will be defending the title they

thumb

Spinners dismantle Sri Lanka as Australia win by 10 wickets

Visitors Australia have absolutely ripped Sri Lanka in the first Test of the 2 match series as the Aussies have taken the match by 10 wickets. Sri Lanka were all out for a underwhe

thumb

Live: Unchanged Bangladesh opt to bat first again

Bangladesh have won the toss and optedto bat first again against the visitors Australia in the fourth of five-match T20Iseries at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The hosts

thumb

Live: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first

Australia have won the toss andopted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first of five-match T20I series atSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Bangladesh have made two chang

thumb

Australia end India's winning streak with a handy win

Australia put a full stop to India's longest winning streak in T20Is, by beating the visitors in the third and final game of the T20I series.India have managed to conquer the three

thumb

Starc out of T20I series against India

Australian star fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn his name from Australia squad and for this he’ll miss the last two matches of Dettol T20I series against India. He dropped

thumb

Australia name Test squad for India series with some big surprising names

Cricket Australia (CA) has named an enlarged squad of 17 members for four-match Test series against India with some big uncapped player inclusions.Uncapped Will Pucovski and Camero

thumb

Playing Test cricket is still the ultimate goal: Adam Zampa

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa said that playing the longest format of the game is still the ultimate goal for him, on Tuesday.However, a call into the Australian Test lineup is

thumb

Khawaja warns Australia to fix 'major issue'

Australia top-order batsman Usman Khawaja thinks that there’s lack of option for spinners in Australia pitches in domestic level and that’s a great concern for the future as there’

thumb

AUS vs NZ: Mitchell Swepson to make debut in SCG Test

Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has given a great performance in domestic cricket in this year. He took 12 wickets in 6 Sheffield Shield matches at the average of just 26.5

thumb

Mushfiqur points three challenges of Tiger batsmen against Australia

On the verge of the Test series between Bangladesh and visiting Australia, the Tiger’s Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim summed up some solutions for the home team batsmen to deal with

