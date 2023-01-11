Mitchell Swepson News
Uncapped spinner Todd Murphy included in Australia squad for India Tests
Australia have named an 18-membersquad on Wednesday for the India tour which starts next month. The squad featuresfour spinners including the uncapped Todd Murphy. Cricket Australi
Uncapped Tim David named in Australia's T20 World Cup squad
Australia have announced its 15-membersquad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which will be hosted by Australia in thelatter half of this year. They will be defending the title they
Spinners dismantle Sri Lanka as Australia win by 10 wickets
Visitors Australia have absolutely ripped Sri Lanka in the first Test of the 2 match series as the Aussies have taken the match by 10 wickets. Sri Lanka were all out for a underwhe
Live: Unchanged Bangladesh opt to bat first again
Bangladesh have won the toss and optedto bat first again against the visitors Australia in the fourth of five-match T20Iseries at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The hosts
Live: Australia win toss, opt to bowl first
Australia have won the toss andopted to bowl first against Bangladesh in the first of five-match T20I series atSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.Bangladesh have made two chang
Australia end India's winning streak with a handy win
Australia put a full stop to India's longest winning streak in T20Is, by beating the visitors in the third and final game of the T20I series.India have managed to conquer the three
Starc out of T20I series against India
Australian star fast bowler Mitchell Starc has withdrawn his name from Australia squad and for this he’ll miss the last two matches of Dettol T20I series against India. He dropped
Australia name Test squad for India series with some big surprising names
Cricket Australia (CA) has named an enlarged squad of 17 members for four-match Test series against India with some big uncapped player inclusions.Uncapped Will Pucovski and Camero
Playing Test cricket is still the ultimate goal: Adam Zampa
Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa said that playing the longest format of the game is still the ultimate goal for him, on Tuesday.However, a call into the Australian Test lineup is
Khawaja warns Australia to fix 'major issue'
Australia top-order batsman Usman Khawaja thinks that there’s lack of option for spinners in Australia pitches in domestic level and that’s a great concern for the future as there’
AUS vs NZ: Mitchell Swepson to make debut in SCG Test
Queensland leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson has given a great performance in domestic cricket in this year. He took 12 wickets in 6 Sheffield Shield matches at the average of just 26.5
Mushfiqur points three challenges of Tiger batsmen against Australia
On the verge of the Test series between Bangladesh and visiting Australia, the Tiger’s Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim summed up some solutions for the home team batsmen to deal with