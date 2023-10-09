
Miss ODIs News
Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match, Reports

Team India will be without their star opener Shubman Gill in the upcoming match against Afghanistan in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.After missing India's opening match in the ICC

Naseem Shah likely to miss some matches of 2023 World Cup

Babar Azam has raised the possibility that Naseem Shah may not recover in time to take part in Pakistan's opening games at the World Cup in India. While the PCB has not released a

Jasprit Bumrah to miss ODI series against Sri Lanka: report

India's talismanic star pacemaker Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly ready to miss the ODI series against Sri Lanka from Tuesday 10 January. The Indian pacer joined the Indian squad afte

