Mirpur Sher - E - Bangla National Stadium News
ICC observer team in Mirpur to visit Women's T20 World Cup venues
There is a Women's T20 World Cup this year coming up. And Bangladesh is the host nation for this mega event. Prior to the gala event, ICC personnel have come to Bangladesh to visit
Deputy British High Commissioner of Bangladesh shares excitement after meeting with Mustafizur and Mushfiqur
Javed Patel, the British DeputyHigh Commissioner appointed in Dhaka, suddenly appeared at the Sher-e-BanglaNational Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, known as the 'Home of Cricket' on Fri
BCB to allow fans during the Qualifiers stage of BPL
Bangladesh Cricket Board have come up with agood news to the cricket fans. They will get a chance to enjoy the remaining four matches of the BPL from gallery. In the play-offs an
There might be true wickets against Pakistan: Yasir Ali
Many cricket analysts are expressing their disappointment about Mirpur’s wicket. They asserted Mirpur is responsible for the tiger’s poor performance in the World Cup. Yasir Ali ag
Mirpur Stadium sees red and green
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, where the Bangladeshi players are training ahead of their Sri Lanka tour has been divided into two zones-Green Zone and the red zo
BCB preparing stadiums for resumption of cricket
All forms of cricket in Bangladesh are currently closed due to coronavirus infection. Cricket in the country has stopped for more than three months. The situation in the country is
BCB appeals against ICC's rating for Mirpur wicket
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appealed against the ICC's below average rating of the Shere Bangla National Stadium's pitch during the second Test against Sri Lanka. The ap
BCB vows to improve 'pitch standard'
After International Cricket Council penalized the top venue of Bangladesh, Shere Bangla National Stadium for substandard pitches, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) promised to raise t
BCB responds to the criticism of bad outfield
Shere-e-Bangla National cricket stadium, a ground which is praised in the cricket world for its outfield and drainage system has recently been criticized by Cricket Australia.They
Sher-e-Bangla stadium all set for Australia series
If anything unbridled would not happen, the bilateral Test series between Bangladesh and visiting Australia is all set to commence from this month in Dhaka. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ নত
Australia Cricket Manager hopeful of Bangladesh visit
Australia cricket manager, Gavin Dovey is hopeful that Australia's tour to Bangladesh in August will take place in spite of the ongoing pay dispute. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ "আমরা আশা
Sohan asserts on improving personal skills
Bangladesh national team training session for the forthcoming series is now underway at the Sher – E- Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. While training hard, reserve wicket keeper N