Mirpur News
Why there's no match in Mirpur in Bangladesh-Sri Lanka series?

Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla NationalCricket Stadium, which has become the heart of cricket in the country, has gotthe name of 'Home of Cricket.' However, in the upcoming Sri Lanka serie

ICC rates Mirpur pitch as "unsatisfactory"

Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla NationalCricket Stadium got demerit due to fragile wickets in the Bangladesh-NewZealand Dhaka Test. World cricket governing body ICC termed Mirpur's wicket a

Play to start 15 minutes early on third day in Dhaka Test

Bangladesh-New Zealand Dhaka Testis repeatedly hampered by hostile weather. As a result, the playing time of thethird day has been brought forward by 15 minutes.Only 79 overs were

A year needed to fix Mirpur's slow wicket

Mirpur Stadium is called the'Home of Cricket' of the country. This venue is traditionally the home ofcricket in the country. In terms of international to domestic cricket venues,no

Bangladesh-New Zealand second Test ticket price starts from BDT 100

New Zealand will take onBangladesh in the second and final Test of the series at the Sher-e-BanglaInternational Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB

Shakib faces embarrassing situation in Mirpur

Bangladesh captain Shakib AlHasan has returned to the country in the middle of the World Cup. Shakib rushedto the country to have a practice session with childhood coach Nazmul Abe

Malik blames "Mirpur pitch" for Bangladesh's struggles in World Cup

Bangladesh lost by 8 wickets toNew Zealand in Chennai. Bangladesh batters did not get runs on a good wicket evenin Dharamsala. Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik blames Mirpur's pitc

Bangladesh praise pitch curator Gamini SIlva

New Zealand had bitter memories ofMirpur. This time once again Bangladesh showed good performance as usual in thefirst ODI in Mirpur. The match was not completed due to rain, so ev

Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI series ticket price starts from BDT 200

Ticket prices for the three-match ODI series between hostsBangladesh and New Zealand have been published. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)announced the prices on Monday (September 18

Shakib completes urgent meeting with team including Riyad, Soumya in Mirpur

Shakib Al Hasan came to MirpurSher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium for the first time on Thursday (August24) after getting the captaincy of the Bangladesh ODI team again. Shakib

Sylhet could be the venue of Test series against New Zealand

The schedule for the seriesagainst New Zealand has been released. While Mirpur has been chosen as thevenue for the ODI series, the venue for the Test series is yet to be finalized.

Bangladesh women's cricket team expect sufficient spectators in future

People are not much crazy about womencricket in Bangladesh. And the opposite picture is the neighboring countryIndia. From support to remuneration – men’s cricket and women's crick

