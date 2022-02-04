
Minister Group Dhaka News
thumb

Persistent rain washes out Dhaka-Comilla match

It was the weather who had the final laugh on the double header of Friday in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), as the second game between Minister Group Dhaka and Comilla Victor

thumb

Mashrafe ruled out of BPL's first round

Mashrafe bin Mortaza ruled out of the first round of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). New pain has been discovered to the earlier injury. The pacer is not able to bowl comfor

thumb

Mashrafe doubtful ahead of Dhaka's first match

Veteran right-arm pacer Mashrafe bin Mortaza is uncertain inthe first match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 for Minister Group Dhaka. The Dhaka physio has informed the

thumb

Coach assures playing Mashrafe regularly if fit

Mashrafe bin Mortaza has been out of the field for a long time. He last played competitive cricket more than a year ago. Before entering the field with the Bangladesh Premier Lea

thumb

I will give my best in BPL: Tamim

Tamim Iqbal passed 2021 with back to back injury. 2022, the new year has started. Now the Tiger wants to return with full force, in the old rhythm. So the ODI captain hopes to be

thumb

Tamim furious with negative questionS regarding BPL

BCB is organizing this year's edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with some limitations. This year's eventis a little behind the previous editions in many respects such

thumb

Riyad gets the captaincy role of Minister Group Dhaka

The Minister Group Dhaka has signed three superstars Mashrafe bin Mortaza, Mahmudullah Riyad and Tamim Iqbal for the eighth edition of the BPL. All three have a dignified position

thumb

Chattogram v Barishal to kick off BPL 2022

Chattogram Challengers, Fortune Barishal, Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka will take field on the opening day of Bangladesh Premier League 2022.In the day match of January 21

thumb

Dhaka's ownership has been finalised

Ownership of Dhaka team has been finalized for the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This time Dhaka will be represented byMinister Group. Secretary of BPL Govern

