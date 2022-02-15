
Minister Dhaka News


Tamim not considering commentary right away

After playing life, many athletes choose the commentary as new objective. Many of them take their seats in the commentary room even during their playing life. However, Tamim Iqba



Another defeat puts Dhaka's play-off chances on the line

Fortune Barishal defeated Minister Dhaka by 8 wickets in the 28th match of the 8th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Tournament favoriteDhaka is skeptical about going to



Shuvagata stuns Khulna Tigers in last-over finish

Another cliffhanger for Minister Dhaka, this time they beat Khulna Tigers to push their play-off chances in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022.Needing 11 off 6 from Thisara P



We have to play better cricket: Riyad

Winning previous match, Minister Dhaka would have come very close to the last four. However, after the loss to Chittagong Challengers, doubts have arisen about the participation o



Dhaka lose thriller to bring Chattogram back to winning ways

Chattogram Challengers have gone back to winning ways, with another new captain, as they stun Minister Dhaka in a last-over finish at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in BPL 20



Dhaka confirm Afghan recruitment in place of Russell

Minister Dhaka has included Afghanistan's right-arm pace bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai in the squad.The Australian opener rates India as his second 'home'. He has already



Taskin to miss remainder of BPL

Sylhet Sunrisers fast bowler Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out for the rest of the BPL 2022 with a back injury.Taskin in race to get fit before Afghanistan seriesTaskin, who was sign



Russell bids farewell to Minister Dhaka

According to the previous announcement, Caribbean superstar Andre Russell is leaving in the middle of BPL. Russell, the title winning captain of the last season, was playing for Mi



Riyad's blitz, bowlers end Comilla's streak

Comilla Victorians have tasted their first loss in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, losing to Minister Dhaka by 50 runs at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.Tamim



Ton-up Tamim outclasses Sylhet, Simmons' 116 in vain

For the second time inBangladesh Premier League (BPL) history two players have scored a hundred in the match, as Tamim Iqbal's Minister Dhaka have triumphed over Lendl Simmons' Syl



Sylhet off the mark, Dhaka suffer third defeat

Sylhet Sunrisers may have not looked the favourites on paper against star-studded Minister Dhaka, but they have managed to get their first points of BPL 2022 with a comprehensive v



Riyad, Russell take Dhaka to their first win

Minister Dhaka have their first win in three matches as they overcame top-order collapse against Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Fortune Barishal, who kicke

