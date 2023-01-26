Middle order batsman News
Suryakumar Yadav should play in all three formats, says Raina
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina recently showered praise on Suryakumar Yadav, saying the batsman should be given a regular chance in all three formats.Indian batting sensation
Suryakumar Yadav to play upcoming season of Ranji Trophy
Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav will be available to play for Mumbai in the upcoming 2022-23 Ranji Trophy from December 20, according to a report.Suryakumar Yadav will participate
I enjoy batting like this - Suryakumar Yadav after his century
The Indian batsman, who only made his international debut in 2021, hit his second T20I century when he defeated the New Zealand bowlers at the Bay Oval.Suryakumar Yadav is very hap
It's difficult to find weakness in Suryakumar's batting: Stephen Fleming
Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming said it was difficult to find a weakness in Suryakumar Yadav's stroke due to his "open and aggressive" attitude.Indian batsman Suryakumar
Samson has the potential like Yuvraj to hit sixes: Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn has made a strong claim saying that Sanju Samson is a player who has the potential of Yuvraj Singh. Samson played an incredible 86 shot on Thursday but it wasn't enough
High time for Pakistan's middle order to act, says Inzamam ul Haq
Former Pakistan batsman Inzamam ul Haq said the problem lies in the middle of the Pakistan cricket team and it is the period when the Babar Azam-led boys realize it as soon as poss
No 4 is a good position for me says Suryakumar Yadav
Star India National Cricket Team mid-level batsman Suryakumar Yadav said he enjoys batting at every position for his side, but number 4 position suits him best.The right-handed bat