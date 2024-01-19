
Mickey Arthur News
thumb

Arthur, Puttick resign from their roles in PCB

Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttickhave resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The two were given chargeof Pakistan's National Cricket Academy (NCA) after the 2023 ODI World

thumb

I continually witness Pakistan cricket nailing itself in the foot: Arthur

Pakistan cricket is going throughthe biggest change in the memory. The team captain, the coaching staff, theselectors – everything has undergone a touch of change. Pakistan Cricket

thumb

PCB to sack foreign coaches after 2023 World Cup exit, reports

Babar Azam is not the only member of the Pakistan team who is in danger of losing his job in the wake of his team's horror show in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Acc

thumb

Batting-wise, Pakistan have to become a 330-350 team: Mickey Arthur

There have been pleas forpatience with the current squad despite the many concerns and speculationssurrounding Pakistan cricket, especially following their disappointingperformance

thumb

Watch: Michael Vaughan takes a swipe at Mickey Arthur

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan made the headlines after he took a swipe at Mickey Arther after the latter's recent remarks on the absence of Pakistani fans at the Narendra

thumb

It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest: Arthur

Pakistan Team Director MickeyArthur says that it doesn’t feel like the India - Pakistan match was an ICCevent. But he does not want to make excuses.There were many arrangementsarou

thumb

The boys love being in India: Pakistan mentor Mickey Arthur

Pakistan mentor Mickey Arthur hassaid that cricketers are settling in well in India and are determined to give astrong performance.According to Arthur, who servedas Pakistan's head

thumb

Mickey Arthur to Join Pakistan team In Hyderabad ahead of their 2nd Warm Up Match

Pakistan cricket team director Mickey Arthur joined the squad on Sunday ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup in Hyderabad, India.With just a few days left for the start of the World Cup

thumb

Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan's chief selector again

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haqonce again has got the responsibility as the chief selector of the Pakistannational team. The 53-year-old former cricketer had won the ICC ChampionsTro

thumb

Misbah-ul-Haq set to join with Pakistan cricket again

Misbah-ul-Haq, the former captainand head coach of Pakistan, is returning to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)after two long years. But this time he is not a coach or a selector.In

thumb

Zaman Khan gets high praise from Mickey Arthur on debut in T20 Blast

Pakistani speed bowler Zaman Khan received wide recognition from Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur for his impressive bowling skills during the first game of the ongoing T20 Vit

thumb

Mickey Arthur reveals plans for national team players ahead of CWC 2023

Mickey Arthur, the team director of the Pakistan cricket team, has revealed his plan for the players ahead of the 2023 World Cup.Pakistan cricket team director Mickey Arthur has sh

