Arthur, Puttick resign from their roles in PCB
Mickey Arthur and Andrew Puttickhave resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The two were given chargeof Pakistan's National Cricket Academy (NCA) after the 2023 ODI World
I continually witness Pakistan cricket nailing itself in the foot: Arthur
Pakistan cricket is going throughthe biggest change in the memory. The team captain, the coaching staff, theselectors – everything has undergone a touch of change. Pakistan Cricket
PCB to sack foreign coaches after 2023 World Cup exit, reports
Babar Azam is not the only member of the Pakistan team who is in danger of losing his job in the wake of his team's horror show in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Acc
Batting-wise, Pakistan have to become a 330-350 team: Mickey Arthur
There have been pleas forpatience with the current squad despite the many concerns and speculationssurrounding Pakistan cricket, especially following their disappointingperformance
Watch: Michael Vaughan takes a swipe at Mickey Arthur
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan made the headlines after he took a swipe at Mickey Arther after the latter's recent remarks on the absence of Pakistani fans at the Narendra
It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest: Arthur
Pakistan Team Director MickeyArthur says that it doesn’t feel like the India - Pakistan match was an ICCevent. But he does not want to make excuses.There were many arrangementsarou
The boys love being in India: Pakistan mentor Mickey Arthur
Pakistan mentor Mickey Arthur hassaid that cricketers are settling in well in India and are determined to give astrong performance.According to Arthur, who servedas Pakistan's head
Mickey Arthur to Join Pakistan team In Hyderabad ahead of their 2nd Warm Up Match
Pakistan cricket team director Mickey Arthur joined the squad on Sunday ahead of the 2023 ICC World Cup in Hyderabad, India.With just a few days left for the start of the World Cup
Inzamam-ul-Haq appointed Pakistan's chief selector again
Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haqonce again has got the responsibility as the chief selector of the Pakistannational team. The 53-year-old former cricketer had won the ICC ChampionsTro
Misbah-ul-Haq set to join with Pakistan cricket again
Misbah-ul-Haq, the former captainand head coach of Pakistan, is returning to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)after two long years. But this time he is not a coach or a selector.In
Zaman Khan gets high praise from Mickey Arthur on debut in T20 Blast
Pakistani speed bowler Zaman Khan received wide recognition from Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur for his impressive bowling skills during the first game of the ongoing T20 Vit
Mickey Arthur reveals plans for national team players ahead of CWC 2023
Mickey Arthur, the team director of the Pakistan cricket team, has revealed his plan for the players ahead of the 2023 World Cup.Pakistan cricket team director Mickey Arthur has sh