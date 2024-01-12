MI Emirates News
Mitchell McClenaghan names as MI Emirates bowling coach
Mitchell McClenaghan has playedIPL for Mumbai Indians for a long time. The former Kiwi pacer won the IPL fourtimes for Mumbai. McClenaghan has got a new responsibility this time. M
Trent Boult unavailable for New Zealand for home summer
Although it is doubtful thatTrent Boult will play for New Zealand during their home summer, head coach GaryStead is optimistic that the left-arm seamer will be able to return in th
ILT20: Pollard's leadership will inspire MI Emirates Squad, says Suryakumar Yadav
Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav has praised the leadership qualities of Kieron Pollard, who is set to lead MI Emirates in the inaugural season of the International Leag
ILT20: List of UAE cricketers secured by six franchises
In just over one month until thefirst ‘Smartball’ is bowled, and the first bat echoes its glorious crack acrossthe Dubai International Stadium, the International League T20 (ILT20)
Mahela Jayawardene to part way with Southern Brave
Following his appointment toglobal head of performance for Mumbai Indians and their affiliated clubs,Mahela Jayawardene is scheduled to depart Southern Brave in 2023.Reliance, the
Pollard and Rashid to captain MI Emirates and MI Cape Town
West Indies star all-rounder KieronPollard has been appointed captain of MI Emirates, the ILT20 team owned by thesame organization as Mumbai Indians, while Afghanistan star spinner
Dwayne Bravo finds his ‘30’ with next generation through Dubai Fitness Challenge
‘Find your 30’ is the catch-cryof the incredibly popular, annual Dubai Fitness Challenge, launched in 2017 byHis Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Cr
International League T20 Stars Hasaranga, Gurbaz shine in Asia Cup
The recently-concluded Asia Cup,which was played between India, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka andBangladesh witnessed a number of star performers, who will dazzle the
Shane Bond named as head coach of MI Emirates
Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been appointed as the head coach of the International League T20(ILT20) tournament team MI Emirates. The first season of the tournament will
Trent Boult will play for "MI Emirates" in the UAE T20 league.
Trent Boult has joined the Mumbai Indians team in the UAE League. The New Zealand pacer, who recently gave up his central contract with the NZC, has become one of the MI Emirates t
Mumbai Indians reveal names and logo of new franchises, sign five star cricketers
Mumbai Indians is one of the mostsuccessful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the success of theIPL, the team has entered into two new franchise leagues. The Mumbai I