Mehran Khan News
thumb

"Aged a couple of years tonight"- David Wiese after the thrilling victory over Oman in superover

Namibia beat Oman in superover thriller with David Wiese being the pioneer behind the memorable victory of the Eagles. David WieseIn pursuit of 110, Namibia seemed to be in control

thumb

Trumpelmann - Wiese's magical performances beat Oman in superover

Namibia beat Oman via superover on Monday (3rd June) at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Ruben Trumpelmann's firing spell reduced Oman for a paltry 109, Trumpelmann ripped th

