Shanto, Miraz fifties take Bangladesh home after Shakib's 3 fer
Bangladesh have thumped Afghanistan by 6 wickets to open their World Cup campaign in style on Saturday (7th October). Shakib Al Hasan rose to the occasion and picked up 3 wickets,
Shakib shines with the ball as Bangladesh skittle Afghanistan for 156
Bangladesh have skittled Afghanistan for 156 runs on Saturday (7th October). Shakib Al Hasan rose to the occasion and picked up 3 wickets, Mehedi Miraz aided him with 2 wickets whi
Warm up match : Moeen Ali's blitzkrieg 56 thumps Bangladesh by 4 wickets, while Conway's fine 78 crushes South Africa
England thumped Bangladesh by 4 wickets on Monday (October 2) in the warm up match. While New Zealand crushed South Africa by 7 runs in today's second warm up game in DLS method. R
Ebadot runs riot over Afghanistan before Zakir-Shanto's fantastic partnership
Despite having a tough morning session Bangladesh ended the day on a high. Bangladesh lost 5 wickets having been scored only 20 in the morning session. Both the settled overnight b
Shanto, Taskin take Bangladesh home after Miraz's match winning spell
Bangladesh held their nerve to win the T20 match by 4 wickets and also the series by 2-0. Chasing a meagre 118, Bangladesh lost their opener earlier at the innings. Curran's new ba