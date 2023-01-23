Mehedi Hasan Rana News
Shoaib Malik's 75* powers Rangpur to easy win
Rangpur Riders defeated ChattogramChallengers by a big margin of 55 runs in the 21st match of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 23) in Mirpur. Thi
Afif, Rasooli blast fifties in dominant Chattogram Challengers win
Dhaka Dominators and ChattogramChallengers met in the 12th ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Saturday(January 15). Chattogram beat Dhaka by a big margin of 8 wickets
BCB bans Mehedi Hasan Rana for one month
Left-arm pacer Mehedi Hasan Ranahas been banned from playing matches for a month for questioning the selectorsof the national cricket team on social media and commenting on a media
Barishal defend 143 to reach BPL final
Fortune Barishal are the first team to confirm the 2022 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) finals as they beat Comilla Victorians by 10 runs in the closely fought Qualifier 1 encounte
Saifuddin, Munim lead Abahani to 7-wicket win
Abahani Limited have secured top spot once again in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) beating Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 7 wickets in a rain-affected match at Sher-e-Bangla Nati
Abahani clinch last-over thriller
With Najmul Hossain Shanto’s hard-fought half-century, Abahani Limited have picked up a great win by 1 wicket against the Gazi Group Cricketers in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League
Naim's middle-order cameo gives Abahani last-over triumph
Abahani Limited have ended their league stage with a last-over win over Legends of Rupganj in match 65 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 at Mirpur. Legends of Rupganj vs Abahani Li
Saif, Kamrul hand Abahani thumping defeat
With Super League teams confirmed for the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, Abahani have lost a dead rubber to Prime Doleshwar. Prime Bank Cricket Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Clu
Munim, Shanto, Rana star in rain-hit game
Abahani have now moved to 14 points in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, thanks to a dominating win over Sheikh Jamal.Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, SBNCS, Mirpu
Pacers power Chattogram to victory; Dhaka Metro win comfortably
Chattogram Division and Dhaka Metro have completed wins in the round 1 of National Cricket League (NCL) tier-2 matches. Tier-2: Chattogram Div vs Rajshahi Div, RajshahiMehedi Has
Nasir closing on 100, bowlers dominate day 2
Bowlers have had their day on day two of round one matches of the NCL (National Cricket League) 2021.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaNational team fast bowlers Ebadat Hossa
Several Bangladeshis up for grabs in PSL draft
20 players from Bangladesh have been named in Pakistan Super League 2021 draft.[caption id="attachment_110900" align="alignnone" width="640"] Mahmudullah Riyad attempts to hit a ba