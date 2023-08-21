Mayanti Langer News
Presenters revealed for Asia Cup 2023
The presenters of the Asian Cup 2023 were announced by the tournament's official broadcaster Star Sports on Sunday.Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup 2023, annou
Throwback: When a fan asked Mayanti for a romantic date; the sports journalist gave an epic reply
Mayanti Langer is widely recognised as one of the best female journalists in the sports industry. She has a wide range of knowledge when it comes to football and cricket. Mayanti w
Mayanti gives an epic reply to haters when asked about Stuart Binny
It is really shocking to see people making use of social media to troll celebrities or cricketers in an offensive manner. This should be stopped. We have seen netizens spreading ha