Matt Parkinson News
ENG vs NZ: Matt Parkinson remains in the England squad for 2nd Test, Jack Leach in doubt

Matt Parkinson has been kept in England's 14-man squad for the second Test against New Zealand, which begins at Trent Bridge on Friday, with Jack Leach doubtful after suffering a c

Harmison wants Moeen in England Test squad

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is in the preliminary squad of 30, but it is not yet certain whether he will be in the final 15-member squad. There is a fierce battle for a place in

Malan-Morgan-Parkison star in destructive English win over New Zealand

England beat New Zealand by a big margin of 76 runs in the fourth match of the five-match Twenty20 series with the help of stormy innings from Dawid Malan and captain Eoin Morgan.A

