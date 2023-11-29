
Mathew Wade News
thumb

All the records in India-Australia third T20I

Glenn Maxwell likes Indian soilvery much. Otherwise, why would he appear in such a devastating form. At theend of the World Cup, Maxwell kept his form in the India series in the sa

thumb

I've never really strived so much for leadership: Wade

Even though he isn't sure if hewill be the first-choice wicketkeeper for Australia in next year's T20 WorldCup in the Caribbean and the United States, Australia's interim T20 capta

thumb

Hasan Ali loses temper and misbehaves with local spectators

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali iscurrently out of the national team. He dropped the catch at a crucial time inthe semi-final of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Since then, he has become a villai

thumb

India level Test series with dominant victory

India have leveled the four-match Test series with a massive 8-wicket win on the fourth day of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Earlier, Australia took 1-0 lead w

thumb

India conquer T20I series with Pandya show

India clinched the T20I series against Australia by beating the hosts by six wickets in the second T20I played at Sydney Cricket Ground.[caption id="attachment_155056" align="align

thumb

Matthew Wade survives sickening blow to head during fielding

Matthew Wade is going to go through a concussion test after being struck nastily on his helmet grill during fielding at the short leg at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday morning

thumb

Australia announce squad for Pakistan Test series

Cricket Australia named a 14-man Australian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan at home.Pakistan are now having an outing in Australia for three-match T20

thumb

Watch: Archer and Wade share some heated moments

England's Jofra Archer and Australia's Mathew Wade had some heated sledging in the middle during the day 4 of the fifth and final Ashes Test at Oval.The Ashes 2019 has ended in a d

thumb

Usman Khawaja ruled out of remainder of CWC 2019

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 with an aggravated hamstring strain that he suffered during their last

