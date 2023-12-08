
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Match 3 News
thumb

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 13 Match 3, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Brisbane Heat will look to continue their winning ways in BBL 13 when they take on the Adelaide Strikers on Saturday. The game will be played at the Adelaide Oval.In Game 3 of

thumb

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 3rd Match, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Now it's time for the battle between 8th ranked Bangladesh and 9th ranked Afghanistan. The third ODI of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket As

thumb

Asia Lions vs World Giants, LLC 2023, Match 3 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Asia Lions take on World Giants at Asian Town Cricket Stadium. Match 3 of the Legends League Masters 2023 begins Monday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m local time.After a day off on Saturday

thumb

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 3 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Quetta Gladiators take on the Multan Sultans in their opening game of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023) on Wednesday (15 February).The third game of PSL 2023 will see Multan

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.