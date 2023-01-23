Mashrafe Mortaza News
Selectors have no objection to giving Mashrafe an opportunity to play farewell match
Before the last match of theZimbabwe series in 2020, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza suddenly announced that this washis last match as the captain of the Bangladesh ODI team. However, Mashraf
The Mashrafe Mortaza Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Born on October 5, 1983 in Narail, the young lad was famous in his hometown for his style from an early age, earning him the nickname "Prince of Hearts".Mashrafe Mortaza was perhap
Mashrafe to not play in domestic one-day competition
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to arrange a three-team domestic one-day competition which is likely to start from October 11.After more than seven months, the national crick
Mashrafe requires 14 stitches to repair wound sustained in BPL game
In what comes as a big blow to Dhaka Platoon, Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza picked up a serious injury to his left palm while fielding for Dhaka Platoon against Khulna Ti
Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate
In the latest news, The Tigers have been charged for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday.[caption id="attachment_126051" align=
Mashrafe Mortaza is a top-class captain: Aakash Chopra
With much more sleeker alternatives in mind and tendency to execute the plans to perfection, Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has indeed transformed as a top-class captain and t
Five players who might have last Asia Cup
Its nearly a week to go for the start of biggest cricketing event in Asia, Asia Cup. The tournament is all set to kick start on 15th September in United Arab Emirates.The 14th edit
BCB announces 32-man preliminary squad
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced 32-man preliminary squad for the upcoming Tri-nation series (which will be played by Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe) alongside the
Live: Khulna ask Rangpur to bat first
Khulna Titans have won the toss and their skipper Mahmudullah Riyad asked Rangpur Riders to bat first in the 38th match of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2017.This
Photo Album: Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings, Match 28
Rangpur Riders defeated home side Chittagong Vikings by 3 wickets in the nail-biting match of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League 2017. After Mashrafe Mortaza's 42 runs cameo off
Photo Album: Rangpur Riders vs Chittagong Vikings, Match-7
Rangpur Riders have received their first defeat to Chittagong Vikings in the seventh match of the ongoing BPL 2017. They lost the match to Vikings by 11 runs while chasing 167 runs
Mashrafe-Shakib to leave Dhaka for SA on Saturday
Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza, his deputy Shakib Al Hasan alongside Nasir Hossain and Mohammad Saif Uddin will start their journey towards South Africa on Saturday mornin