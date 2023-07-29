
Mary Waldron News
thumb

Ireland wicketkeeper Mary Waldron retires from international cricket

Mary Waldron, the wicket-keeperbatter of the Ireland women's cricket team, has retired from internationalcricket. That is the end of her 13-year run as an international cricket pla

thumb

Female umpire duo set to make history officiating in men's cricket

Umpires Eloise Sheridan and Mary Waldron are on the brink of creating history as they will be the first female duo to officiate in a men's first grade premier (club) cricket match.

