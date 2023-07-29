Mary Waldron News
Ireland wicketkeeper Mary Waldron retires from international cricket
Mary Waldron, the wicket-keeperbatter of the Ireland women's cricket team, has retired from internationalcricket. That is the end of her 13-year run as an international cricket pla
Female umpire duo set to make history officiating in men's cricket
Umpires Eloise Sheridan and Mary Waldron are on the brink of creating history as they will be the first female duo to officiate in a men's first grade premier (club) cricket match.