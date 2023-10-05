Marizanne Kapp News
Sydney Thunder announce Heather Knight as captain for WBBL
Heather Knight, the currentcaptain of England, will take over as captain of the Sydney Thunder for theWomen's Big Bash League this year. Her predecessor, Rachael Haynes, hasretired
Bavuma, Markram, Miller dominate CSA awards nominess list
The nominees for the annual CSAAwards have been announced by Cricket South Africa in recognition of 'A Summerto Celebrate' from the 2022-23 season. Among the men's nominees for the
Oval Invincibles Women, Southern Brave Men crowned Hundred champions
Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave have won the inaugural men's and women's Hundred finals respectively.At Lord's, Dane van Niekerk's Oval Invincibles outplayed Southern Brave by
ICC announces January awards nominees
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kicked off its 'Player of the Month' awards voting.Six players (men and women) have been nominated for the awards. One from men and wome
De Kock, Ngidi dominate CSA awards nominees list
South Africa’s limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock and pacer Lungi Ngidi have been nominated for most of the categories in Men’s section for the 2019/20 Cricket South Africa (CSA