Maratha Arabians News
Watch: Tom gives an epic reaction to Kevin's bowling style in T10 league
The Abu Dhabi T10 league has been nothing short of entertainment. The league has already produced so many moments on the field. Be it hilarious, epic moments or anything else, the
Video: Sri Lankan unorthodox spinner gets injured with abnormal bowling action
Sri Lankan unorthodox spinner Kevin Kotthigoda got injured while bowling with his abnormal bowling action in the ongoing T10 Super League.This year's edition of the T10 Super Leagu
Muktar Ali clears confusion, set to play in T10 League
All-rounder Muktar Ali is the third Bangladeshi member in Maratha Arabians squad for upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League in January-February 2021.The players' draft took place on Wednesd
T10 League 2021: Full squads
Eight teams will compete in the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League from January 28 to February 6.The teams are divided into two groups: Group A and B.Group A: Bangla Tigers, De
Taskin, Afif among Bangladeshis picked for T10 2021
Six Bangladeshi players have been picked at the draft for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021. Mosaddek Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Nasir Hossain, Muktar Ali and Mahedi Hasan make up
Dwayne Bravo gives a fitting reply to a fan in Instagram
Carribean cricketer Dwayne Bravo took his Instagram account to give a tight reply to a fan who mocked him under the T10 League winning post of the cricketer.Maratha Arabians won th
Maratha Arabians win trophy, Bangla Tigers placed third in Abu Dhabi T10
Maratha Arabians have won the third edition of Abu Dhabi T10, the smallest version of cricket. Dwayne Bravo-led Maratha Arabians won the title by defeating Deccan Gladiators by 8 w
Bangla Tigers end the Super League stage with lose in Abu Dhabi T10
Bangla Tigers have confirmed the semifinals with one Super League match remaining. If the last match was won, the Bangla Tigers could go to the last four as the number one team. Bu
Bengal Tigers finish at third in T10 Cricket League 2018
Bengal Tigers finished at the third position in this year's T10 Cricket League after beating Maratha Arabians in the third place playoff.The most exciting T10 Cricket League has co
Pakhtoons remain at top after thrilling win over Maratha
Collin Ingram's destructive knock guided Pakhtoons to a comfortable victory in the end as they chased a mammoth score of 126 runs to remain at the top of the group.After won the to
T10 League - Season 2 to begin in November
The season two of T20 league is all set to begin in UAE from next month.Eight teams will participate in this competition that will run from 23 November to 2 December 2018 after the
Shakib shines in opening T10 match
Shakib Al Hasan's Kerala Kings have clinched a comfortable victory of eight wickets in the opening T10 League match against Bengal Tigers in Group A in Sharjah.Kings put Tigers int