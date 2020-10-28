Manvinder Bisla News
SLC seeking 'practical approach' on quarantine rule for LPL foreign players
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board is seeking ‘practical approach’ on quarantine rules for the foreign players who are to come to play the LPL (Lanka Premier League).The authorities hav
Russell, du Plessis, Miller opt out of LPL
The schedule of Lanka Premier League (LPL) has been finalized after much speculations. However, the trouble hasn’t over yet from the competition.Less than a week after Player's Dra
Not mentioning Shakib and me is insulting: Manoj Tiwari
Former Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Manoj Tiwary has not been too impressed when the franchise failed to mention him in a tweet. Before it, to commemorating the day they won their
Indian cricketers to play in Bangabandhu BPL 2019-20
Immediately after BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papan's visit to India, it was confirmed that a formal proposal for Indian cricketers to play in the BPL had been made to BCCI Presiden