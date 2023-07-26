
World record set for best bowling figures of Malaysian Seamer in men’s T20Is

Malaysian seamer Syazrul Idrus made his name in cricket history during the opening match of the T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier in Kuala Lumpur.On the opening day of the ICC Men's T

Malaysian T20 league set to take cricket to new heights in the country

In a major step to boost thepopularity of cricket in South Asian countries, the IPG Group is coming up withthe Malaysian T20 league in June-July in 2023. After the rousing success

No regrets on not grabbing 6 in 6. I’m happy I took 5 in 5 balls, says Virandeep Singh

Malaysia's Virandeep Singh, whotook five wickets in five balls (against Push Sports Delhi) in Nepal ProClubChampionship has ‘no regrets about not being able to grab 6 in 6. The 23-

