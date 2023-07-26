Malaysia News
Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus creates history after taking 7 wickets in T20Is
In the opening game of the T20World Cup Asia B Qualifier, played in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia fast bowler SyazrulIdrus became the first cricketer to take seven wickets in a T20I match
Asia Cups to be held in 2022 and 2023
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially decided to postpone the Asia Cup T20 that was scheduled to take place this year.The tournament will be moved to 2023 while another As
Asia Cup 2021 called off amid pandemic
The Asia Cup T20 2021 has been postponed due to coronavirus pandemic, and the tournament may require to be 'put back'.Sri Lanka was supposed to host the second-ever T20 Asia Cup af
Watch Losing 8 wickets to score 9 runs!
On Tuesday, Myanmar cricket team recorded a bizarre incident in the ICC World T20 Asia B Qualifier match against Malaysia. [দেখুন ৯ রানে ৮ উইকেট মিয়ানমারের]Depicted as one of the l