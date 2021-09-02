
WC winner Plunkett to leave England career for USA

Surrey has confirmed that former England pacer Liam Plunkett would be leaving English cricket at the end of the season to ply his trade in the Major Cricket League in United States

Harmeet Singh opts to play in the Major Cricket League in the USA

India domestic cricketer Harmeet Singh has chosen to quit plying his trade in India to play in theUnited States of America citing a lack of opportunities in their country. The left

