Maiden Century News
thumb

Shubman Gill scores maiden century in county cricket against Sussex

Indian batter Shubman Gill continued his impressive run in the ongoing County Championship as he smashed the first century while representing Glamorgan.Indian batter Shubman Gill h

thumb

Mohammad Rizwan strike maiden century in County Championship

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan has scored his first century in the County Championship ongoing clash against Derbyshire. It's his 13th first class hundred overall.P

thumb

3rd T20I: Powell's Blistering Century leads West Indies to a 20-run win over England

Rovman Powell's first T20I Century helped the West Indies to 224 to 5 - their highest T20I score - and set the stage for their 20-run win over England in the third T20I at the Kens

