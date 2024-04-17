
Mahendra Singh Dhoni News
Will MS Dhoni Play IPL 2025 For CSK ? [ WATCH ] Suresh Raina's Confirmation

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former world cup-winning Indian cricket captain and star of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), is winning over fans' hearts in the ongoing Indian Premier Leag

Dhoni fined for CSK's slow over-rate

After losing their first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign to Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has received yet another blow, a

Rohit Sharma wins India's highest sports award

To inspire the best performing athletes round the year, India selects the best athletes in the country in every year. They are awarded special honors for the contribution. National

Dhoni to join politics ?

Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared his farewell message by sharing a post through social media. He said that the Indian team should not consider him anymore. International cricket has lef

Legendary Jonty Rhodes launches Ayurveda platform in India

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards healthier and holistic health options and Ayurveda seems to be emerging as a preferred choice. The pandemic not only dealt a

WATCH: Pant tries Dhoni's trademark helicopter shot

Indian Wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket. The batsman made his debut in the early phase of 2017. He was seen to play only

Watch: Dhoni starts training ahead of IPL 2020

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has started training ahead of his much-anticipated return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL).The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicke

Comparison with Dhoni just excessive, says Akbar

While Bangladesh Under-19 team's World Cup winning captain Akbar Ali has become a national hero overnight, he is not getting carried away at all, but keeping his feet on the ground

Dhoni not dumped, excluded from central contract for not playing long: BCCI

In a shocking revelation on Thursday, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the exclusion of veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni from annual central

Rishabh Pant becomes fastest to 50 Test dismissals

Rishabh Pant has become the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to reach into 50 dismissals in Test cricket, surpassing former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.The 21-year old, on Sunda

Virat Kohli eyes major milestone

On the verge of two Test series against West Indies, India captain Virat Kohli is sighting major milestone in the elite form of cricket.[caption id="attachment_127386" align="align

David Lloyd laughs out army training of Dhoni, fans furious

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on a two month sabbatical and made himself unavailable for India's tour to West Indies.The 38-year old ace wicket keeper batsman informed BCCI just before t

