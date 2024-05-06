LSG Vs KKR News
All-round Narine steers KKR to top spot
Kolkata Knight Riders thumped Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs on Sunday (5th May). Sunil Narine scored a swashbuckling 81 off only 39 balls with the ball, and then sneaked away wit
