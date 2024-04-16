
LSG vs DC News
"We were having a bit of a competition with each other"- Jake Fraser-McGurk on batting with Rishabh Pant

Jake Fraser-McGurk opens up about his last 12 months journey, from a fringe players in Aussie domestic circuit to becoming the starboy of the Australian cricketing fraternity.Jake

"This is a different world out here" - Jake Fraser-McGurk on IPL

Delhi Capitals are back to winning track with a thrashing 6 wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (12th April). Brilliant bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahm

IPL 2024 : Rishabh Pant touches a rare feat for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are back to winning track with a thrashing 6 wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (12th April). Brilliant bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahm

Jake Fraser-McGurk shines on debut as Delhi bury down Lucknow's home domination

Delhi Capitals are back to winning track with a thrashing 6 wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday (12th April). Brilliant bowling from Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahm

IPL 2022: Match 15: LSG vs DC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket News, Head to Head and Pitch & Weather Report

Lucknow Super Giants meets Delhi Capitals (LSG vs. DC) in Game 15 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The DY Patil Sports Academy will host this game.The Lucknow Super Giants will

