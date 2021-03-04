LPL 2020 News
Sachitra Senanayake had a long inquiry on LPL fixing allegations
Former Sri Lankan off-spinner Sachitra Senanayake was inquired for more than 8 hours regarding the LPL match-fixing allegations.
Sri Lankan players' families join team in Galle
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has allowed the players' family members to join the squad during the forthcoming home Test series against England.According to the highly placed sources in
Arthur defends his commentary stint in the LPL
Sri Lanka Head Coach Mickey Arthur has defended the role he played as a commentator in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).There have been some suggestions in the media that the coach i
Oshado Fernando recovering well: Likely to begin batting practice soon
Sri Lankan batsman Oshado Fernando is well on his recovery path, according to the team manager and selector on tour-Ashantha de Mel.Speaking exclusively over the telephone from Pre
No replacement for injured Mathews for South Africa tour
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will not send a replacement for Angelo Mathews, who has been ruled out of the forthcoming South Africa tour."Angelo Mathews has sustained a hamstring injury
Dambulla players send condolence messages to their fast-bowling coach
Dambulla Viiking team members sent heart-felt condolence messages to their fast-bowling coach Chamila Gamage, who lost his father on Friday."Yes, it was indeed very sad news and we
Gibbs leaving LPL coaching
Herschelle Gibbs leaving home before completing his assignment as Colombo Kings coaching in the LPL (Lanka Premier League).The 46-year old South African opener came to Sri Lanka as
LPL 2020: Priyanjan wearing 'unsafe' helmet, says physio
The helmet used by an all-rounder Ashan Priyanjan, who is playing for the Colombo Kings team in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) is rather ‘unsafe’, according to Dulan Kodika
Russell opens up on quarantine, WI availability
Life in bio-bubble continues to take toll on players as Andre Russell has shared the difficulties he had to face in the toughest times.West Indian all-rounder Russell was criticize
Ramith Rambukwella replaces Aftab Alam in LPL 2020
The Dambulla Viiking team has added Ramith Rambukwella in the squad for the ongoing season of Lanka Premier League (LPL).The 29-year old opening batsman, Rambukwella, who can also
SLC selectors to meet early next week to finalise squad for SA tour
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) will convene the first meeting of the new selection committee on Monday or Tuesday.According to the Colombo-based sources, the invitation to all seven selec
Two more players leave LPL
Not long after the departure of Shahid Afridi (Galle Gladiators) and Aftab Alam (Dambulla Viiking) from the Lanka Premier League (LPL), two more players are scheduled to leave the