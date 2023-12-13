
LLC News
thumb

Is Gambhir above the law of the Supreme Court, asks one of Sreesanth's family members

Former India cricketer GautamGambhir is known for his bad mouth. Time and again, he has been criticizing theselectors or players - be it the team selection or the performance of th

thumb

Suresh Raina plays for India Maharajas in Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket today announced Suresh Raina's confirmation to attend the LLC Masters in Doha, which is set to begin on 10 March 2023 at Asian Town Cricket Stadium.Former In

thumb

Ganguly to lead India Maharajas against World Giants

The second season of the LegendsLeague Cricket (LLC) will be started on September 16, according to organizers.On the occasion of 75 years ofIndia's independence, the famous former

thumb

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh available for Legends Cricket League 2

New Delhi, July 25 Legends League cricket will be attended by Mohammad Kaif and RP Singh. Both players were also part of the first season and made immense contributions to the seri

thumb

Legends League Cricket 2nd Edition has moved to India from Oman

The second edition of Legends League cricket will now be played in India instead of Oman. The same was confirmed by the tournament organizers on July 23 (Saturday).Legends League C

