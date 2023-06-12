Liton Das News
We are taking Afghanistan as seriously as we would with Rashid: Litton
and the Afghan team are also very unknown. However,Bangladesh are unwilling to take the match easy. The Tigers are takingAfghanistan without Rashid as seriously as they would have
Saifuddin at practice session, six players rested before first Sri Lanka Test
The Bangladesh cricketers havebeen preparing for the Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.Limited overs all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been seen there.The fi
Anamul Haque Bijoy sets new milestone in DPL
Prime Bank Cricket Club opener AnamulHaque Bijoy has made history in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) by scoring thehighest runs in a single season. He surpassed Saif Hassan to reach
Joy jumps 37 places to 66th in ICC Test Rankings
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has released new rankings after the first Test between South Africa andBangladesh. For the first time, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, the young opener o
Bangladesh looking for big partnerships in second Test
Bangladesh suffered a humiliatingdefeat against South Africa in the first Test in Durban. Bangladesh batsman NajmulHossain Shanto thinks the lack of big partnership is the reason b
All Bangladeshi cricketers remained unsold in 'The Hundred' draft
Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal,Mahmudullah Riyad, and ten other Bangladeshi cricketers were selected in thedraft for The Hundred, an English franchise-based event. However, none of t
10 Bangladeshi cricketers in 'The Hundred' draft
Apart from Shakib Al Hasan, nineother Bangladeshi cricketers have been selected in the players' draft for TheHundred, an English franchise-based cricket tournament. While Shakib's
Shakib remains as all-format player in BCB central contracts
Shakib Al Hasan will continue as all-format player Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced its central contracts for men's players for 2022.Shakib has played only three out of Bangl
Nasum's firing opening spell sets up big 1st T20I win
Bangladesh have claimed a clinical 61-run win to start the two-match T20I series against Afghanistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Having made 155 for 8 after o
Liton makes jump in ODI rankings while moving to 12th in Tests
Liton Das' peak in international cricket (so far) has seen him advance in men's Test and ODI batting rankings. If he continues to perform South Africa in Tests, he could become the
Afghanistan deny Bangladesh whitewash in thumping win
No 3-0 whitewash or another 10 Super League points for Bangladesh as Afghanistan have turned it around in the third and final ODI in Chattogram winning by a comfortable margin of s
I don't think much about the game now: Liton
Liton Das scored the fifth ton of his ODI career against Afghanistan. The rest of the batters in Bangladesh may be jealous of his half-century-to-century conversion rate. Interes