Lisa Sthalekar News
Lisa Sthalekar reveals her first five players in ODI Dream XI
Former Australian legend Lisa Sthalekar unveiled the first five players of her dream ODI XI for the upcoming ICC World Cup which starts on October 5th. Sthalekar is no stranger to
Kallis, Sthalekar and Zaheer inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
South Africa legend Jacques Kallis, former Australia women’s cricketer Lisa Sthalekar and former Pakistan cricketer Zaheer Abbas have become the latest inductees into the ICC Hall
Cricket commentary is not men's monopoly
Lisa Sthalekar, the former Australian captain, who has now been a successful female commentator has rubbished the claims of ex-England opener Geoffrey Boycott, who recently insiste
Cricketers tweet to condemn Barcelona terror attacks
Barcelona, Spain is the latest victim of the surge of terror attacks in Europe. At least 14 people were killed and over 100 got injured, when a driver deliberately slammed a van in