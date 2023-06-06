Liam Dawson News
Moeen Ali mulling Test return following England Ashes call
Moeen Ali is contemplating aninvitation from England to come out of retirement and replace the injured JackLeach in the Ashes.In the next 48 hours, theall-rounder will determine wh
Lahore Qalandar's Liam Dawson ruled out of PSL 8
Lahore Qalandars suffered a setback through injury as England all-rounder Liam Dawson was ruled out of the remaining games of the HBL Pakistan Super League.Lahore Qalandars all-rou
Pakistan edged out in thriller
Haris Rauf’s two wickets in twoballs in 19th over has given Pakistan a thrilling preposterous win againstEngland on Sunday (September 25) in Karachi and Pakistan have leveled these
The Liam Dawson Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Former cricketer Liam Dawson is a brilliant player from England. He is also called LA Dawson. Coming to Liam Dawson's role in cricket, he is a former Batsman of Country and his bat
Archer, Dawson and Vince named in England's 15-man final WC squad
England have announced their final 15-man World Cup squad for the upcoming World Cup on Tuesday, May 21 at Lord’s with the three surprise calls including the new pace sensation Jof
Archer, Dawson set to be included in England's World Cup squad
England 's left-arm spinner Liam Dawson and all-rounder Jofra Archer are likely to be included in the World Cup squad.With teams allowed to make changes in the World Cup squad till
Watch the nail biting last over of the PSL eliminator 1
Anwar Ali raised from the ashes, stormed through Peshawar Zalmi attack, took 23 runs from the last over of Liam Dawson, finished failing to take the winning run and it all ended he
England name squads for T20I and ODI series against Windies
The England Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday, have announced their squads for the solitary T20 International and the five- match One Day International series against Windies.All-round
Sylhet rope in Williamson and Dawson for BPL T20 2017
Sylhet Surma Sixers, the new face of fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), have finally started to slot up big names in the squad prior to the BPL T20 2017. They have r
Bravo in Comilla Victorians, Dawson for Surma Sixers
In the last season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo played premier role for Dhaka Dynamites to claim the title. The super West Indian star
Ballance, Roland-Jones in for Lord's Test
Batsman Gary Ballance and fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones have been picked in England's Test squad for the first Test against South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground starting from July