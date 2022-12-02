
Lewis Gregory News
thumb

Rashid and Allen restrict Bangla Tigers to ensure Team Abu Dhabi an emphatic win

Team Abu Dhabi spinners AdilRashid and Fabian Allen restricted Bangla Tigers to 74 for 5 and helped theirteam register an emphatic eight wicket win in the 24th match on the ninth d

thumb

The Lewis Gregory Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Lewis Gregory (born 24 May 1992) is an English cricketer who plays for Somerset County Cricket Club. Gregory, a right-handed batsman and a right-arm seam bowler, made his senior cr

