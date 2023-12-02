
Leus du Plooy News
Deccan Gladiators push struggling Team Abu Dhabi to fourth consecutive defeat

Deccan Gladiators trouncedstruggling Team Abu Dhabi by 63 runs in the 12th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 atthe Zayed Cricket Stadium. Riding on quick knocks from Andre Fletcher (41),N

Derbyshire Captain Leus du Plooy joins Middlesex on long-term contract

Middlesex have announced they will add some much-needed clout to their squad with the signing of Leus du Plooy. Leus du Plooy will join the club at the start of the 2024 season and

