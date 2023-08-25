Lendl Simmons News
Irfan Pathan's brilliant last-over helps California Knights clinch a thriller
Atlanta Riders needed 9 runs offthe last over against California Knights, however, former India fast bowlerIrfan Pathan conceded just 3 runs and helped the Knights win the US Maste
Sohail Khan's 4 wickets in 4 balls earns New York Warriors’ Win against Atlanta Riders
Sohail Khan bagged a hat-trickand picked four wickets of as many deliveries and then Jonathan Carter turnedon the style with the bat for the New York Warriors, as they walked off w
West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons announced retirement from international cricket
Simmons' international career spanned 16 years during which he competed in 8 Tests, 68 ODIs and 68 T20Is, and scored 3763 runs in all formats.Veteran West Indian batsman Lendl Simm
The Lendl Simmons Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Lendl Mark Platter Simmons (born 25 January 1985) is a Trinidadian cricketer who plays internationally for the West Indies. He is a right-handed batsman, an occasional medium-pace
Ton-up Tamim outclasses Sylhet, Simmons' 116 in vain
For the second time inBangladesh Premier League (BPL) history two players have scored a hundred in the match, as Tamim Iqbal's Minister Dhaka have triumphed over Lendl Simmons' Syl
Sylhet Sunrisers confirm Caribbean batter
Although Sylhet could not show any surprise in the draft, Sylhet Sunrisers showed a big surprise before the start of BPL. The team has included superstar Lendl Simmons in the squ
Starc holds nerve to seal Australia's first win of WI tour
Australia have won their first match of the Caribbean tour, beating West Indies by four runs in the fourth T20I in Gros Islet.Fifties from Aaron Finch and Mitchell Marsh guided Aus
Pollard, Bravo secure series-levelling win
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo were the top performers for West Indies as they defeated South Africa by 21 runs to level the five-match series 2-2 in the fourt
West Indies draw T20I series with Ireland
An outstanding 91-not out from Lendl Simmons helped West Indies make light work of Ireland's above average total of 138 in the third and final T20I match of the series in St. Kitts
Chattogram lose two more stars
Chattogram Challengers have so far been in great rhythm in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League, but as a squad they seem to be going out of luck. After conceding Mahm
West Indies announce squads for India series
Ahead of the upcoming series against India in December, the West Indies Cricket has announced squads for ODI and T20. Kieron Pollard will lead the Windies side in both the formats.
BPL 2019-20: Lendl Simmons joins Chattogram Challengers
Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) team Chattogram Challengers have roped in West Indies star batsman Lendl Simmons for the next edition of BPL, which is scheduled to sta