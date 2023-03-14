
Legends League Cricket (LLC) News
thumb

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, LLC 2023, Match 4 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Asia Lions take on India Maharajas at Asian Town Cricket Stadium. Match 4 of the Legends League Masters 2023 begins Tuesday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. local time.India Maharajas ready

thumb

Asia Lions vs World Giants, LLC 2023, Match 3 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Asia Lions take on World Giants at Asian Town Cricket Stadium. Match 3 of the Legends League Masters 2023 begins Monday, March 13 at 5:30 p.m local time.After a day off on Saturday

thumb

Misbah stars help to Asia Lions beat India Maharajas in LLC 2023

The opening match of Legends League Cricket 2023 saw the Asia Lions take on the India Maharajas at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. It was a hard fought bat

thumb

World Giants vs India Maharajas, LLC 2023, Match 2 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The second match of Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 between the World Giants and the India Maharajas will be played on March 11 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium

thumb

Hashim Amla plays LLC Masters after retired from all forms of cricket

Legends League Cricket announced on Friday that South African batting legend Hashim Amla will play in the Legends League Cricket Masters in Doha.Legends League Cricket (LLC) announ

thumb

Jacques Kallis, Brett Lee and Ross Taylor confirm participation in LLC Masters

Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, Australian Pace legend Brett Lee and former Bangladeshi spinner Abdur Razzak have confirm

thumb

Simon Taufel appointed Director of Match Ethics of Legends League Cricket

Renowned umpire and match umpire Simon Taufel has been appointed Director of Game Ethics and Rules of the Game by Legends League Cricket (LLC).Taufel is a renowned cricket match of

thumb

LLC: India Capitals champions after fireworks of Taylor & Johnson

India Capitals were crowned champions of Legends League Cricket (LLC), which was played in India for the first time.In an entertaining final played here at Sawai Man Singh Stadium

thumb

Legends League cricket final to be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur

The final match of the Legends League Cricket 2022, which will be played in India for the first time, will take place on October 5th at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.The fin

thumb

Gayle arrives to play for Gujarat Giants in Legends League cricket

Legends League Cricket 2022 has almost reached its business end stage. Meanwhile, Chris Gayle has landed in India to take LLC by storm as he would be playing for Gujarat Giants to

thumb

Legends League Cricket: Manipal Tigers pull off an exciting 3 runs win over Bhilwara Tigers

The eighth game of Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Monday ended in excitement as Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers edged out Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings by just 3 runs to claim th

thumb

Legends League cricket final to be played in Cuttack on 5th October

Barabati Stadium in Cuttack will host the Legends League Cricket (LLC) title match on October 5, organizers announced on Friday. Organizers claimed that the league received a good

