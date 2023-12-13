Legends Cricket League News
Is Gambhir above the law of the Supreme Court, asks one of Sreesanth's family members
Former India cricketer GautamGambhir is known for his bad mouth. Time and again, he has been criticizing theselectors or players - be it the team selection or the performance of th
Muralitharan's participation in Legends Cricket League confirmed
World's highest Test wicket-takerMuttiah Muralitharan is all set to arrive in India next week. The 50-year-oldoff-spinner will be playing the Legends Cricket League, his Indian wif
Sehwag & Gambhir lead Gujarat Giants & India Capitals in Legends League cricket
The upcoming edition of the Legends Cricket League will be a four-team franchise model, a change from last season's three-team format, and will feature 16 games.Former Indian openi
Gautam Gambhir, a former opening batter for India, announced on Friday that he will take part in the second Legends League cricket tournament.Legends League Cricket (LLC) on Friday
Ganguly to lead India Maharajas against World Giants
The second season of the LegendsLeague Cricket (LLC) will be started on September 16, according to organizers.On the occasion of 75 years ofIndia's independence, the famous former