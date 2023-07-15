
Laurie Evans News
thumb

Laurie Evans and Qais Ahmed join Barbados Royals in CPL 2023

Laurie Evans has joined the Barbados Royals for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. Evans replaces Rassie van der Dussen, who is unavailable due to international commi

thumb

Perth Scorchers sign Faf du Plessis

Defending champions PerthScorchers have recruited South Africa star batter Faf du Plessis as areplacement foreign player for the first portion of the Big Bash League (BBL) to repla

thumb

Perth Scorchers terminate Laurie Evans' contract following positive dope test

England cricketer Laurie Evanshas lost his eligibility to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after testingpositive for dope. He was supposed to play for Perth Scorchers in this year

