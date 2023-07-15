Laurie Evans News
Laurie Evans and Qais Ahmed join Barbados Royals in CPL 2023
Laurie Evans has joined the Barbados Royals for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. Evans replaces Rassie van der Dussen, who is unavailable due to international commi
Perth Scorchers sign Faf du Plessis
Defending champions PerthScorchers have recruited South Africa star batter Faf du Plessis as areplacement foreign player for the first portion of the Big Bash League (BBL) to repla
Perth Scorchers terminate Laurie Evans' contract following positive dope test
England cricketer Laurie Evanshas lost his eligibility to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) after testingpositive for dope. He was supposed to play for Perth Scorchers in this year