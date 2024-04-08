
Lankan Premier League News
thumb

SLC announces the complete schedule of Lankan Premier League 2024

The Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) has announced the fixture of Lankan Premier League 2024. The Lankan league is set to be commenced from Tuesday (2nd July) with the final will held on 2

thumb

LPL signs Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram as brand ambassadors

Not even a month left before thestart of the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The third season of LPL will be heldfrom December 6 to 23. In view of this event, two legends of cricket,

thumb

LPL 2021 to be played in December

The second edition of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) T20 is set to be staged in December this year.Jaffna Stallions won the inaugural edition of the LPL in 2020.The tournament, wh

thumb

Shakib, Tamim, Mahmudullah sign up for LPL 2021

Shakib Al Hasan is one of the Bangladeshis who have signed up for the second edition of Lankan Premier League (LPL).Temba Bavuma, James Faulkner, Brendan Taylor, Morne Morkel, Usma

thumb

Watch: Shoaib Malik takes the best catch of his career

The Lankan Premier League has indeed lived up to fans' expectations. The players who have participated in the league have made sure to deliver the best when it mattered the most. A

thumb

Steyn hits out at Indian fan who asks him to have a hair-cut

Dale Steyn has already established himself as one of the best fast bowlers of this generation. He is also the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket. The pacer surpa

thumb

Watch: Russell breaks the ball by his power hitting in LPL

There are two types of batsmen in modern-day cricket. The first type relies on timing rather than power while the second one relies mostly on power. West Indies international Andre

thumb

MS Dhoni fans take a dig at Irfan Pathan after the pacer gets injured

Former Indian left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan made the headlines recently after getting injured during his first match of the Lankan Premier League. The former pacer who was sign

thumb

Afridi misses LPL flight, arrival delayed

Bhanuka Rajapaksa may be asked to lead the Galle Gladiators team in the absence of Shahid Afridi, according to his team coach Moin Khan.Afridi and  Rajapaksa were named captain and

thumb

Steyn signs for Kandy Tuskers in LPL

South African legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn has signed for Kandy Tuskers in the inaugural Lankan Premier League 2020.Steyn confirmed the deal on his official Twitter account say

thumb

LPL 2020: Sohail Tanvir among two to test COVID positive

Two cricketers - Sohail Tanvir, the Pakistani pacer, and Canadian batsman Ravinderpal Signh have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving Sri Lanka for LPL (Lankan Premier Leagu

thumb

Tamim turns down LPL offers

Tamim Iqbal has reportedly sent back offers from three LPL (Lankan Premier League) teams before the start of Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The Daily Samakal revealed the news. It was said t

