Lankan Premier League News
SLC announces the complete schedule of Lankan Premier League 2024
The Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) has announced the fixture of Lankan Premier League 2024. The Lankan league is set to be commenced from Tuesday (2nd July) with the final will held on 2
LPL signs Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram as brand ambassadors
Not even a month left before thestart of the Lankan Premier League (LPL). The third season of LPL will be heldfrom December 6 to 23. In view of this event, two legends of cricket,
LPL 2021 to be played in December
The second edition of the Lankan Premier League (LPL) T20 is set to be staged in December this year.Jaffna Stallions won the inaugural edition of the LPL in 2020.The tournament, wh
Shakib, Tamim, Mahmudullah sign up for LPL 2021
Shakib Al Hasan is one of the Bangladeshis who have signed up for the second edition of Lankan Premier League (LPL).Temba Bavuma, James Faulkner, Brendan Taylor, Morne Morkel, Usma
Watch: Shoaib Malik takes the best catch of his career
The Lankan Premier League has indeed lived up to fans' expectations. The players who have participated in the league have made sure to deliver the best when it mattered the most. A
Steyn hits out at Indian fan who asks him to have a hair-cut
Dale Steyn has already established himself as one of the best fast bowlers of this generation. He is also the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket. The pacer surpa
Watch: Russell breaks the ball by his power hitting in LPL
There are two types of batsmen in modern-day cricket. The first type relies on timing rather than power while the second one relies mostly on power. West Indies international Andre
MS Dhoni fans take a dig at Irfan Pathan after the pacer gets injured
Former Indian left-arm fast bowler Irfan Pathan made the headlines recently after getting injured during his first match of the Lankan Premier League. The former pacer who was sign
Afridi misses LPL flight, arrival delayed
Bhanuka Rajapaksa may be asked to lead the Galle Gladiators team in the absence of Shahid Afridi, according to his team coach Moin Khan.Afridi and Rajapaksa were named captain and
Steyn signs for Kandy Tuskers in LPL
South African legendary fast bowler Dale Steyn has signed for Kandy Tuskers in the inaugural Lankan Premier League 2020.Steyn confirmed the deal on his official Twitter account say
LPL 2020: Sohail Tanvir among two to test COVID positive
Two cricketers - Sohail Tanvir, the Pakistani pacer, and Canadian batsman Ravinderpal Signh have tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving Sri Lanka for LPL (Lankan Premier Leagu
Tamim turns down LPL offers
Tamim Iqbal has reportedly sent back offers from three LPL (Lankan Premier League) teams before the start of Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The Daily Samakal revealed the news. It was said t