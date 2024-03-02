Lance Klusener News
Lucknow Super Giants appoint Lance Klusener as assistant coach for IPL 2024
Former South Africa all-rounder LanceKlusener has joined the Lucknow Super Giants as an assistant coach. Klusener, who is 52 years old,will work with head coach Justin Langer and a
I’m not too sure South Africa reach the semi finals: Lance Klusener
According to former South Africanall-rounder Lance Klusener, the Proteas have a tough road ahead of them if theywant to reach the World Cup quarterfinals in 2023.“I’m not sure if S
“T10 is the future of cricket,” says Cape Town Samp Army head coach Lance Klusener
The inaugural edition of the ZimCyber City Zim Afro T10 is just around the corner with the tournamentkicking-off on the 20th of July 2023, and will run till the 29th, with all them
Lance Klusener thinks Hardik Pandya skips Test cricket too early in his career
Former South Africa cricketer LanceKlusener believes that Hardik Pandya gave up Test cricket a touch too readilyto manage his workload. Due to his injury problems,Hardik has only b
Lance Klusener joins Tripura Cricket Association as consultant
South Africa’s Lance Klusenerwill be seen once again in Indian cricket. But not with the national team, hewill be seen in domestic cricket in India. He will work as a consultant fo
Ritesh Patel’s hopes to make Morrisville SAMP Army Franchise a Global Success
While India is considered to beone of the hotbeds for the game of cricket, USA is among the nations that isfast making up ground in the sport. And stepping down the track, to tee o
Klusener resigns as Zimbabwe's batting coach before T20I World Cup
Lance Klusener has resigned from his position as Zimbabwe's batting coach with immediate effect. The former South Africa all-rounder and Zimbabwe Cricket have agreed to an amicable
I think we can put in a solid challenge for the title, Says SAMP Army Coach Lance Klusener
The sixth edition of the AbuDhabi T10 is not too far away and Morrisville SAMP Army, one of the newfranchises this year, believes they have the wherewithal to challenge the otherse
Stokes is more complete cricketer than Pandya says Lance Klusener
Lance Klusener, currently Zimbabwe's batting coach, on the touchline at Legends League Cricket. The former all-rounder spoke about Hardik Pandya's progress as an all-rounder, his t
Klusener criticizes Sri Lanka's use of coded signals in Asia Cup
Sri Lankan computer analyst PradNavaratnam was seen sending coded messages to his team captain Dasun Shanakaduring the two recent crucial Asia Cup matches against Bangladesh on Thu
CSA T20 League: Lance Klusener select as a Head coach of Durban franchise
Former South Africa all-rounder, who also coached the Afghanistan national team, Lance Klusener will become the new head coach of the Durban franchise, which was bought by the owne
