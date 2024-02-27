Kushal Malla News
Namibian batter Nicol Loftie- Eaton becomes the fastest to reach hundred in T20I Cricket
Namibian batter Jan Nicol Loftie - Eaton has become the fastest on this planet to reach hundred in T20I Cricket. He took only 33 balls to score a hundred today (27th February) agai
Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh's long-time record for fastest T20I fifty
Nepal batter Dipendra Singh Aireehas broken a record formerly held by India's cricketing star Yuvraj Singh.Airee shocked the cricket world by scoring the quickest-ever fifty in Twe
15-year-old Kushal Malla breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 29-year record
Nepal’s Kushal Malla suddenly found out that he was about to make his international ODI debut. But he had so little time to join the squad that he could not tell his schoolmates.Of