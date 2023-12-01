KS Bharat News
KS Bharat to lead India A in South Africa tour
Wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat will lead India A in the two four-day matches against South Africa A. The two matches will be played while the Indian senior men's team is also on to
Watch: Scott Boland makes a mess of KS Bharat's stumps with a peach of a delivery
Team India were in a real spot of bother after losing half of their batting attack on Day 2 of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Kennington Oval in Lon
Rohit, Kohli, Rahul, Axar left out of squad for New Zealand series
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli havebeen omitted from India's T20I team for the forthcoming home series against NewZealand. KL Rahul and Axar Patel are also absent from the T20I and O
Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav in India's Test squad for Australia series
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishanhas been called up to India's Test team for the first time in his career. On the other hand, theamazing performances of Suryakumar Yadav in T20 Inte
Pujara, Bharat, Umesh in India 'A' squad for Bangladesh tour
The Indian national team willvisit Bangladesh at the beginning of December to play a bilateral series. Beforethat India 'A' team are coming to Bangladesh. The star-studded team wil
KS Bharat roped in as back-up for Saha for WTC final, England series
India and New Zealand will lock horns with each other in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final on June 18, Southampton. Earlier, BCCI clarified that if the
Virat's gesture will motivate youngsters : KS Bharat
BIPIN DANIKS Bharat, the new member of the Indian cricket team was over the moon when Team India skipper Virat Kohli had invited him to hold the trophy after the team won the pink