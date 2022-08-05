
KPL 2022 News
thumb

KPL 2: Ahmed Shehzad assign Rawalakot Hawks skipper

The Rawalakot Hawks have named Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad to captain the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).Rawalakot Hawks chairman Jan Wali Shaheen announc

thumb

KPL 2: Complete Schedule Announced for KPL, all about you need to know

Preparations for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) are in full swing as the seven franchises prepare to compete for the coveted trophy.Kashmir Premier League 2

thumb

Kashmir Premier League 2022 Fixtures, Complete Squads List & Venues

Celebrity names of the Pakistani cricketer including Shahid Khan Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shahzad and Mohammad Hafeez will be seen in action.The dr

thumb

KPL 2022: Shahid Afridi remains Kashmir Premier League as brand ambassador

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) brand ambassador for the second edition of the franchise tournament, which is set to ta

thumb

The second edition of the Kashmir Premier League starts next month in Muzaffarabad

The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a Provisional Certificate of No Objection (NOC) for the second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ha

