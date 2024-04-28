KL Rahul News
We were hoping to use Bishnoi in the later half: Rahul
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul spoke after the defeat against Rajasthan Royals. Lucknow posted 196/5 in board, but wasn't nearly enough as Rajasthan chased it down with 7 wi
Samson - Jurel depict 121* run stand to thrash Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals have beaten Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets on Saturday (27th April) at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Captain Sanju Samson's impressive 71 off only 33 deliveri
No Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul in Virendar Sehwag's T20 World Cup playing XI
Former cricketer Virender Sehwagselected his India XI for the Twenty20 World Cup, however star all-rounder HardikPandya was left out.There is less than a week tillIndia's T20 World
KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad fined heavily for slow over-rate
The Indian Premier League's (IPL)Code of Conduct was broken by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul andChennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad on Friday. As a resu
IPL 2024 : [ WATCH ] Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch to Dismiss KL Rahul CSK vs LSG
Ravindra Jadeja's Spectacular Catch Highlights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Fielding Brilliance in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Clash Against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday,
"Was playing in front of mini Chennai crowd"- KL Rahul on Dhoni's craze
Lucknow Super Giants have had the last laugh against Chennai Super Kings as they beat their counterpart by a thumping 8 wickets on Friday. But the limelight was stolen by MS Dhoni.
"We were 10-15 runs short"- Ruturaj Gaikwad after 8 wicket defeat to LSG
It was a clinical day for Lucknow Super Giants as they've chased down Chennai's competitive total comprehensively. LSG skipper KL Rahul showed his class once again, his 82 off 53 g
Rahul makes 82 on birthday to lead his side to a clinical chase against CSK
Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets on Friday (19th April). After Dhoni's another blitzkrieg finish, CSK ended their innings on 176-6 after alloted 20 overs.
Gilchrist suggests Rahul to win IPL first
As each day passes, the conversation surrounding the selection for the T20 World Cup intensifies. Over the past month, every talk show following each game of the current IPL 2024 s
Every team in the IPL goes through a game like that: Rahul
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul spoke after a massive defeat against KKRRahul said, "A tough day. A proper hammering. Every team in the IPL goes through a game like that. Not
Rahul: We were in the game till the 10th over
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul spoke after their loss against Delhi Capitals.Rahul said, "We were 15-20 short, should've capitalised to get 180. There was a bit of help for
Watch: LSG posts hilarious video featuring KL Rahul after win over GT
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) churned out a compelling win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the recently-concluded game in Lucknow. KL Rahul and Co. were outsmarted by GT in the last four