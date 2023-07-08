Kirk McKenzie News
Cornwall, Warrican named in West Indies squad for first India Test
West Indies are set to begin thenew cycle of the 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship with a series against India at home. The first Test will start on July 12 in Dominica.West Indi
Sachin, Rohit react after New Zealand displays spirit of cricket in U19 World Cup
During the second quarter-final of the ongoing ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup tourney between New Zealand and West Indies in Benoni, New Zealand Jesse Tashkoff and fast bowler Joseph F
Video: Jesse and Joseph carry off Mckenzie
We have seen players exchanging words during an altercation in the match, we have also seen players sledging each other and play mind-games. But what it really matters is the spiri