Kieran Powell News
thumb

Watch: Maharaj becomes second South African bowler to bag a Test hat-trick

South Africa have always been a nation that has produced sensational fast bowlers over the decades. However, they were criticized by experts for not taking spin very seriously. Mea

thumb

Maharaj hat-trick earns away series win for Proteas

South Africa have pulled off their first away Test series victory in four years, beating West Indies by 158 runs in the second Test at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gro

thumb

Seales, Hope, Powell named in West Indies Test squad

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced a 13-member squad for the first Test against South Africa. 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seals has been called up for the first time as a

