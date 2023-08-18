Khaled Mashud Pilot News
Khaled Mashud Pilot thinks Mahmudullah Riyad deserves a place in Bangladesh ODI team
Mahmudullah Riyad was droppedfrom the Bangladesh ODI team after the England series. The selectors thenannounced that Riyad had been rested. But he was not in the team for threecons
LCT 10.10 to start on February 18, final slated for February 21
There will be great reunion among the former cricketers of Bangladesh in the ongoing month. Bangladesh cricket is all ready to organize ‘Legends Champions Trophy 10.10 (LCT 10.10)’
Bulbul picks all time best ODI XI for Bangladesh
It's has not been so long, Bangladesh has steeped in the international cricket arena. But in the meantime, many legends have been born, who have taken the country's name to anothe
The Astounding Live Sessions of Tamim
Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal's live chat has become a source of joy for cricket fans during the difficult times of coronavirus.According to Tamim, he has been doing these liv
In Pakistan, we don’t have clubs like Bangladesh: Wasim Akram
Bangladesh’s domestic league club Abahani surprised everyone by bringing Pakistan star Wasim Akram, one of the best bowlers of that time in the 1990s. Many big foreign players have
Wasim had planned to hit me with a bouncer: Khaled Mahmud
Former Bangladesh all-rounder Khaled Mahmud Sujon was much hard-working throughout his whole cricket career. Everyone called him a 'fighter' because of his unwavering morale. The f
Akram Khan launches his own restaurant - 'Cricketers' Kitchen'
Several other Bangladesh cricketers own restaurant businesses before Akram Khan.With a bunch of national star cricketers and their families ornamented the occasion, Bangladesh ICC
Record that still belongs to Bangladesh
In the just concluded Test match between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai, the Aussies batted 139.5 overs in the fourth innings thanks to the help of Travis Head, Usman Khawaja and
Pilot proud of Bangladesh's success
Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mashud has expressed his feelings on Bangladesh's success in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. Being a former cricketer, who also played 2006 CT, said
Former cricketers oppose of playing Premier League in harsh heat
By the time country is passing through intense heatwaves accompanied by high level of humidity, cricketers are playing in the domestic leagues under the sun. As the condition is ge
Pilot urges changes in Bangladesh domestic schedule
Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mashud Pilot has urged changes in Bangladesh domestic schedule. He hopes the Bangladesh Cricket Board would change the playing season of the tourna
Pilot calls for a equally talented back-up team
The current Bangladesh national side has a number of world-class players who have the full potential of turning a match on its head anytime. Still Khaled Mashud Pilot, the former B