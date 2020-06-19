
Trending Now

Kevin Roberts News
CA could appoint England's Strauss to lead Australian cricket

Can a former England captain be the head of the Australian Cricket Board? Incredible, but such a possibility has been created.England's Andrew Strauss may come to the rescue to sav

CA to face huge financial lose as organizing WC this year at high risk

Australian cricket authorities assuming that there is 'very high risk' of this year's T20 World Cup being postponed. Therefore the body is bracing up for huge revenue loss because

India's tour of Australia almost 'confirmed'

The chances of the Indian cricket team touring Australia have been further strengthened. Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Kevin Roberts says the chances of a series are now c

Cricket Australia reveals possibility of England tour

Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts has said that Australia could still tour England in September. He said there is ‘some chance’ of the trip going forward. As cricket seems to ret

