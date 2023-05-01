Kedar Jadhav News
IPL 2023: RCB name Kedar Jadhav as replacement for David Willey
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have named Kedar Jadhav as a replacement for David Willey for the remainder of the IPL 2023 season. For the unversed, David Willey has been ruled
The Kedar Jadhav Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Kedar Mahadev Jadhav (born 26 March 1985) is an Indian cricketer who plays for Maharashtra and the India national cricket team. He is a batting all-rounder, batting with the right
Ojha wants Jadhav in SRH's main XI in place of Pandey
Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha opines that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) top-order batsman Manish Pandey should be dropped from the squad and take a break as he’s not delivering at
Nehra names players CSK should pick in the auction
Chennai Super Kings are the second-most successful team in the Indian Premier League. They managed to win the trophy 3 times. However, the yellow army failed to live up to the expe
IPL Auction 2021: 292 players shortlisted; Shakib slotted in the highest bracket
The final shortlisted players for the hammering process of IPL 2021 has been released by the IPL Governing Council.[caption id="attachment_153673" align="aligncenter" width="982"]
10 Indian cricketers who might not play T20Is again
India recently had a terrific T20I outing in Australia, winning the three-match T20I series 2-1. In 2020, India played 10 shorter formats of the game and lost only one game. This s
Chopra reveals 3 players CSK should release before next auction
Chennai Super Kings had an awful season in the thirteenth edition of the IPL. For the first time in their history, they didn't make it to the playoffs. They were languishing at the
IPL 2020: List of best and worst value for money players
There’s been many ups and downs in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). At the end, Mumbai Indians have won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title for the fifth time.The almost
Ojha condemns abuses hurled at MS Dhoni
Cricket fans are getting clueless day by day. Instead of making proper use of social media technology, they are misusing it. Cricketers are being roasted for their below-par perfor
IPL 2020: Sehwag takes dig at CSK, criticized Jadhav heavily
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has criticized Chennai Super Kings (CSK) heavily after their horrible defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.He sl
Top 5 most expensive spinners of IPL 2020
Indian Premier League has always maintained its class and tradition since the inaugural edition of the tournament. This is why it is considered as one of the most successful T20 to
Holding backs Dhoni over Stokes' comment
Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding doesn’t support England cricketer Ben Stokes' controversial comment over former India captain MS Dhoni. Stokes has raised allegation